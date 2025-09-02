Jordynne Grace Shares How Cody Rhodes & Gail Kim Made Her

Jordynne Grace has become a bonafide star in pro wrestling, and she isn’t going to forget those who helped her along the way. Speaking to the Unlikely podcast, Grace shared how Cody Rhodes played a huge role in her wrestling success.

“[Cody] got me on the first All In [2018] pay-per-view… that got me signed to TNA and that’s basically what got me here. It’s just crazy how everything works out.”

Cody isn’t the only name Grace appreciates. During her time with TNA Wrestling, the Juggernaut continued to develop under the watchful eye of Gail Kim. Though Grace’s time with TNA ended in early 2025, she and Kim, a TNA Hall of Famer, remain in contact.

“I text [Gail Kim] about working with WWE at least once a week… I just want to be around her—her mind, I’m very comfortable with her. She’s an incredible producer and wrestling mind in general.”

Now, Grace continues to have people she can turn to, from her fellow wrestlers in WWE NXT to the brand’s head Shawn Michaels. Already, Grace has challenge for the NXT Women’s Title multiple times, though she is yet to win the gold.

Grace’s story shows the interconnected nature of wrestling and how one talent can develop from many. Whether it’s leaning on WWE’s biggest star or being aided by a woman who won gold in her first WWE match, Jordynne Grace is grateful for all their help.



