Jordynne Grace On Crazy Year, WWE Signing Doubts

Jordynne Grace has had a whirlwind couple of years, from being TNA’s top woman, to launching the WWE-TNA partnership, to now being a fully-fledged WWE NXT Superstar. Speaking to Adrian Hernandez on the Unlikely podcast, Grace reflected on how things seem to be going from milestone to milestone. She also shared that she doubted she’d make it to WWE but that all changed after the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble match

“Honestly, it’s been a crazy year… every time I think there’s no way possible this next year could get better, it does. I honestly never thought that I would actually get signed to WWE… TNA was like the ceiling for me, but I broke through my own glass ceiling with the Rumble.”

Grace has competed in two Royal Rumbles, her first as part of the TNA roster and her second being her debut match as a WWE Superstar. Now, the Juggernaut can be found weekly in WWE NXT, and is already making her presence felt for 2026.

“Being in NXT, being on all the major pay-per-views this year is incredible. Being in the video game is awesome. I filmed some lines for 2K26 for next year already—a little spoiler there, but it’s insane.”

Jordynne Grace is no stranger to WWE video games, even though she only officially joined the promotion this year. For WWE 2K23, Grace performed some of the motion capture for the Ivy Nile character model while still being part of the TNA roster. Grace’s work with Nile left an impression as she described the American Made star as “dope.”

Grace hasn’t held gold in WWE yet, but many believe this will come eventually for the popular Superstar. As her star continues to grow, Jordynne Grace is ready to make the most of every moment to come.