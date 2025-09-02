Jordynne Grace Predicted Naomi’s Pregnancy, Calls Baby A Champion

Naomi may have shocked many when she announced her pregnancy during the August 18, 2025, episode of WWE Raw, but Jordynne Grace wasn’t surprised at all. Speaking on Adrian Hernandez’s Unlikely podcast, the Juggernaut of WWE NXT shared that she had predicted that the former Women’s World Champion was with child.

“I guessed it honestly before anything else. I was texting someone and was like, ‘I bet that she was pregnant during evolution and that baby had a championship before it was even born.”

Grace added that it was “crazy” that Naomi was the Women’s World Champion while also being pregnant. The Juggernaut saw the funny side of things, saying that “the baby is already a legend” as an argument can be made that they are already a champion.

Naomi and Grace have yet to collide one-on-one in WWE, but their history is no secret. The pair both teamed and battled in TNA Wrestling, and it would be Grace who’d end Naomi’s reign as TNA Knockouts World Champion in January 2024.

Whether the pair face-off one-on-one in WWE, it won’t be for a long time yet. With Grace still part of NXT and Naomi gearing up to become a mom, time will tell what the future holds in the careers of both women.