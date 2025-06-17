Watch: ‘Fire Def Rebel’ Chants Heard In NXT After Superstar Debuts New Theme

Def Rebel picks up another loss.

NXT General Manager Ava had announced last week that the brand’s Women’s title will be defended at the upcoming Evolution 2 PPV. She had announced a mini-tournament to determine the challenger for Jacy Jayne, with four qualifying matches and one #1 contender’s fatal four-way.

One of the qualifying matches on this week’s episode of the Black & Silver show saw Lola Vice taking on Jordynne Grace. The former Knockouts Champion got a new theme for her entrance tonight.

WWE fans have been unhappy with the current music composer Def Rebel replacing some of the iconic theme songs of the past. Grace’s new theme also failed to receive a warm welcome from the people in attendance, and ‘Fire Def Rebel’ chants were heard in the arena:

Jordynne Grace tiene nuevo tema de entrada. Y no suena mal… pero echo de menos la sirena. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/nIV2Rlw3RT — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) June 18, 2025

Fire Def Rebel chants in NXT after Jordynne Grace gets new themepic.twitter.com/QyUzD5fTeD — Anutosh Bajpai || SEScoops || Wrestling News (@AuthorAnutosh) June 18, 2025

Grace went on to win the match to advance to the Fatal Four-Way. She used a sequence of moves ending with the Beast Mode to pick up the pinfall victory over her opponent.

The other three qualifying matches also took place during the same episode, with Lash Legend, Jaida Parker, and Izzi Dame picking up the victory in their respective bouts. All the winners will square off for the Evolution title shot at next week’s NXT.