Challenger For NXT Women’s Title Match Confirmed For Evolution 2

The first championship match has officially been confirmed for Evolution 2.

NXT General Manager Ava had announced a mini-tournament to determine the challenger for the Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne at the upcoming Women’s only PPV.

The finals of the tournament took place on this Tuesday’s episode of the development brand, with Jaida Parker, Izzi Dame, Lash Legend, and Jordynne Grace squaring off in a fatal four-way for the title opportunity.

The main event match was full of chaos, with all four of the contestants trying to make their way to the PPV. In the end, it was Jordynne Grace who was able to overcome the odds. She became the new #1 contender for the title, pinning Jaida Parker with an Argentine powerbomb:

This wasn’t the only notable development during tonight’s show. After Noam Dar relinquished the Heritage Cup due to his injury, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo was crowned the new champion during the June 24 episode. He defeated Tony D’Angelo for the win.

The episode also featured Trick Williams defending the TNA title against Josh Briggs. Joe Hendry showed up after the bout and took out Williams to indicate that he wasn’t out of the title picture yet.

WWE Evolution 2 will take place next month on July 13 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, only a day after Saturday Night’s Main Event.