Jordynne Grace Reveals Latest On Jonathan Gresham After Recent Stroke

Jordynne Grace has provided an update on Jonathan Gresham.

The former ROH Champion had to be rushed to the hospital earlier this month after suffering two strokes. Gresham had revealed that he woke up unable to walk or move the left side of his body. He was able to dial 911 after a lot of struggle and next woke up in the hospital.

Grace, who is married to the wrestling veteran, was asked about his condition during her interview with Adrian Hernandez. The NXT star revealed some positive news, confirming that Jonathan is cleared for everything now except for wrestling:

“It was very scary. He’s actually bounced back incredibly well. He’s at 100 percent. He’s cleared right now to do pretty much everything, like work out. Everything besides wrestle.”

The former Knockouts champion noted that she had an extensive talk with the doctors about the whole thing but they have not been able to figure out the cause behind the stroke.

Though they believe Jonathan Gresham’s age allowed him to bounce back quickly, and he will be able to return to the ring ‘in a matter of weeks.’

Apart from this, the WWE star also talked about her rookie year in the development brand, Naomi announcing her pregnancy and more. You can check out her full interview below: