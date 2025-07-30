Josh Barnett Reveals Scrapped Plan For Match Against Goldberg

Josh Barnett has revealed that a dream match between himself and WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg was originally planned to headline last year’s Bloodsport Bushido event in Japan. In a new interview, Barnett explained why the massive crossover bout ultimately did not happen.

Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show on Wednesday to promote this weekend’s Bloodsport XIV event, Barnett revealed the original main event for his June 2024 show from Sumo Hall.

“The original main event was actually going to be me vs. Bill Goldberg. Me and Bill had come to an agreement about it and everything and we were trying to make it happen but at the end of the day it wasn’t something we could put together,” Barnett said. He noted that the match fell through because Goldberg is a “very, very important man with a lot of obligations and contracts.”

While the match didn’t happen, Barnett stated that the door is still open from his side. “Anytime Bill decides that’s something he wants to do then I’m there but he’s had an incredible career,” he said. The comments come just weeks after Barnett was a part of Goldberg’s walk-out entourage for his WWE retirement match. The Bloodsport Bushido event was ultimately headlined by Barnett facing AEW’s Jon Moxley.

While the Goldberg match did not materialize, Barnett is still promoting major crossover bouts for his unique, shoot-style events. The next installment, Bloodsport XIV, takes place this Saturday, August 2nd, in New Jersey. The card features several high-profile inter-promotional matches, including WWE’s Natalya taking on TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich, and WWE’s Pete Dunne facing independent star Jonathan Gresham.