Kabuki Warriors Win WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on Raw

The Kabuki Warriors are once again the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions after capturing the titles from Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. The title change happened on the November 10, edition of WWE Raw and the finish saw Kairi Sane hit the Insane Elbow on Charlotte Flair to get the win.

Prior to the finish, Lash Legend and Nia Jax interfered and attacked Flair. Lash and Jax became allies on the November 7, edition of WWE SmackDown, which also served a the main-roster call-up for the Meta-Four alum.

This win makes the Kabuki Warriors three-time Tag Team Champions, while Asuka is now a five-time champion. Asuka holds the record for the most days as champion (323) while the Kabuki Warriors hold the record for the most days as champions as a team with 279 (and counting.)

The Kabuki Warriors last held the tag titles in May 2024 and are ready to dominate once more. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on their title reign.