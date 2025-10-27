Kabuki Warriors Reflect on WWE’s Japan Tour and Fan Support

The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) were part of WWE’s recent return to Japan and were in action during both nights on the tour. After coming up short against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY during the first night, Asuka and Sane rallied and beat Bayley and Lyra Valkyria during the second night.

In the latest video from Asuka’s KanaChanTV YouTube channel, she and Sane discussed the tour. While both agreed that the tour was very busy, Sane was grateful for all who showed their support for the Kabuki Warriors.

“The Japan tour was after such a long time… a long-awaited triumphant return. So many fans were cheering ‘Kairi! Asuka!’ Their support really helped us. I love everyone so much!”

Asuka feigned being outraged by Sane ‘sucking up’ to the fans, playing on the controlling character fans have been seeing on TV. After this brief moment, the Empress shared her genuine thoughts on the Japan tour.

“Everyone, we truly exist because of all of you. Thank you so much… Thanks to all of you, we can keep fighting. Thank you so much.”

The Japan tour was a monumental and emotional event, which saw AJ Styles receive a fitting send-off for his final time competing in the country. For Asuka and Kairi Sane, the support of their countrymen and women means everything to the Kabuki Warriors.