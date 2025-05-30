Kacy Catanzaro on WWE Release: ‘I Never Found Myself’

Kacy Catanzaro, better known to WWE fans as Katana Chance, was released in May 2025, bringing her near-eight-year tenure to an end. While speaking on the Lightweights podcast, Catanzaro reflected on her time with WWE and the feeling that much more could have been done.

“I don’t know if I ever fully was able to really find myself in it. Because when you’re in there and then you’re getting on TV, you’re kind of put in these spots and you’re needed to be a specific thing right away.“

Catanzaro aded that while talent can try different characters out, it is management who will have the final say over what they are. Catanzaro regrets that she was never given the opportunity to find herself in WWE, believing things could have been different if she had.

“That was an ongoing struggle of mine throughout my journey, which is—I don’t know that I actually ever got to do that. You know what I mean? And fully find if I was myself or, like, whatever I wanted to be with no restrictions, like what it would have been. You know what I mean?“

Catanzaro leaves WWE as a former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, both reigns alongside Kayden Carter. Now, she hopes to prove why WWE cutting her was a mistake, and also find herself in the process.