Kairi Sane Breaks Unfortunate Streak On WWE Raw

On the May 26, edition of WWE Raw, Kairi Sane defeated Liv Morgan in what was Morgan’s comeback match after a handful of weeks away. Sane rolled up Morgan while the referee was busy dealing with a confrontation outside of the ring between Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

Morgan’s return didn’t go as she’d planned but this was a huge victory for Sane. The match marked her first singles victory on WWE programming in close to five years. Her previous win in singles action on WWE TV had come on the July 29, 2020 edition of the red brand, where Sane beat Bayley.

Sane has only had nine singles matches since returning to WWE in 2023, and only three have occurred on WWE television. In addition to these matches, she has scored wins dark matches ahead of WWE SmackDown and on WWE Speed.