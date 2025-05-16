Kairi Sane & Mina Shirakawa Train In Brazilian Jiu Jitsu with Matt Riddle

Mina Shirakawa and Kairi Sane may be on opposite sides of the AEW-WWE ‘war’ but came together to train in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu with former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle. The pair trained with Riddle at the RUDOS Brazilian Jiu Jitsu facility, run by the former WWE United States Champion.

Kairi Sane and Mina Shirakawa practice at RUDOS Brazilian Jiu Jitsu with Matt Riddle.#KairiSane #WeWantMina pic.twitter.com/nAyJEgLpqa — Himanshu Doi (@Himanshu_Doi) May 14, 2025

Riddle is not the only notable name who helps train fighters at the facility. Shayna Baszler, who was recently released from WWE, also works as a ‘professor’ at RUDOS, as does WWE Raw Superstar Karrion Kross. The facility offers “World Class Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu led by experienced and accomplished instructors” for novices and professional fighters, according to the company’s website.

Back in the ring, Shirakawa recently earned herself a Women’s World Title match, a contest that will put her back in the ring with ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm. While Sane has yet to compete for WWE this year, fans can expect a hard-hitting style from the Pirate Princess thanks to her training.