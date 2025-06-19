Kairi Sane Breaks Silence On Liv Morgan Injury On Raw

Kairi Sane has broken her silence on the events of Raw.

The Japanese star faced off against Liv Morgan in a match at Monday’s show. Morgan ended up suffering a shoulder injury in the opening minutes of the bout, however and Sane was then declared the winner.

The injured star herself seemed to be in good spirits despite how things turned out, and she posted a photo with Dirty Dom recreating a popular album cover of Sabrina Carpenter.

Now Kairi Sane has also broken her silence on the whole thing. She released a statement on X, noting how she always steps into the ring with a deep respect for her opponents. The former champion wrote that knowing that someone got hurt in a match with her breaks her heart:

“Even if it was never intentional, knowing that someone was hurt in a match with me is something I carry deeply. It breaks my heart. I hope with all my heart for a full and speedy recovery.”

One of the most painful things for me is when a match is decided not by wrestling, but because of an injury.



I always step into the ring with deep respect for my opponent, and I train hard every day to give the audience something they can truly enjoy.



Even if it was never… — Kairi Sane (@KAIRI_official) June 18, 2025

WWE had initially announced that Liv Morgan has suffered a dislocated shoulder, an injury that could keep her out of action for up to 16 weeks.

A new report however, indicates that she might need surgery which could keep her out of action longer and force the company to make significant changes to their creative plans. You can check out more about it here.