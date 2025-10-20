Kairi Sane Vows To Return As Champion After WWE Japan Tour

Kairi Sane will return to her native Japan with gold around her waist, according to the ‘Pirate Princess’ herself. On Instagram, Sane shared some photos of WWE’s recent tour in Japan. In the caption, Sane shared what the experience meant to her.

“Thank you very very much for all who came. Recently, I’ve had a tough schedule and matches going on and my whole body has been covered in bruises, but anyway, I wanted to deliver the best performance to everyone who came to watch, and I gave it 1000% of my energy.”

Sane wasn’t just grateful for what had come, but is looking ahead to the future. While WWE has yet to confirm the next time the promotion will head to Japan, Sane is determined to return to her home as a champion.

“I’ll train harder and get stronger so I can make a triumphant return with the championship belt in my hand!”

Sane is already a two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, both reigns coming alongside Asuka. In 2017, Sane won the Mae Young Classic and is a former WWE NXT Women’s Champion. Despite these accolades, Sane is yet to hold singles gold on WWE’s main roster, a fact she plans on changing soon.

With WWE introducing women’s mid-card titles over the past 12 months, Sane has a greater chance than ever to achieve her goal. It remains to be seen if Kairi returns to Japan as a champion, but those currently holding gold should beware the Pirate Princess.