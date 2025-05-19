Absent WWE Superstar Spotted Arriving At RAW

The May 19, edition of WWE Monday Night Raw will be a stacked show, which could include the return of an absent Superstar who has been missing for months. On X, WWE shared footage of Kairi Sane make her way to the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Green has been out of action since December 2024 as the ‘Pirate Princess’ has been nursing an arm injury that has kept her out of the ring. On-screen, Sane was written off TV with an attack by the Pure Fusion Collective. Sane won’t have to worry about the faction should she return tonight, as both Shayna Baszler and Sonya Deville have since been released.

With Sane’s Damge CTRL ally IYO SKY standing tall as Women’s World Champion, it remains to be seen what role Sane will play should she return tonight. Could Sane be in action in a Money in the Bank qualifier, a match that could lead to her being at odds with SKY? Time will tell…