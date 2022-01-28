Former Divas Champion Spotted In St. Louis for the Royal Rumble

Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble premium live event is sure to feature several surprise appearances.

SEScoops has learned that former Superstar Kaitlyn (Celeste Bonin) is currently in St. Louis, Missouri, site of the Royal Rumble.

Kaitlyn first signed with WWE back in 2010. She wrestled for Florida Championship Wrestling before getting called up to the main roster.

She is a former Divas Champion, but left the company in 2014. Kaitlyn returned to WWE for a brief run in 2018-2019.

Kaitlin is currently involved in Project This is Me, an organization dedicated to, “getting you back to who you were, before you conformed to what you presumed what was expected of you; Clearing the path to create everything you’ve ever wanted to become. Everything.”

Visit our official Royal Rumble event page to catch up on all the latest news regarding the Rumble and all the expected surprise returns.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYcXlBVLeiQ/

Update: Since our report, Kaitlyn posted a photo on her Instagram story of herself in front of the famous Gateway Arch in St. Louis.