Backstage Response to WWE EVOLVE Champion Kali Armstrong

Kali Armstrong may have just captured her first title, but WWE insiders are already envisioning a future for the first-ever WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Armstrong has made a strong impression on WWE officials following her performances at recent EVOLVE tapings. Some within the company are reportedly calling her a potential “future WrestleMania main eventer.”

Armstrong was crowned the inaugural WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion on the May 28 episode and has continued to make strides ever since. She recently brought the title to an NXT live event in Citrus Springs—and sources say that wasn’t a one-time appearance. WWE insiders confirm she’s been working NXT house shows regularly and is being seriously considered for a full-time move to the NXT roster.

Kali Armstrong defeating Kylie Rae, Wendy Choo, and Kendal Grey in a Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match. After the match, WWE veteran Natalya entered the ring to present the championship before Armstrong snatched the belt from her hands.

With gold already around her waist, the future looks bright for Kali Armstrong. While she’s part of WWE EVOLVE for now, it appears to be just a matter of time before she arrives in WWE NXT and later the main roster.