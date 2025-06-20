Kane Announced For Rare Indie Appearance Alongside AEW Stars

Kane is set for a rare indie appearance alongside some interesting names.

Northeast Wrestling recently announced their Wrestling Under the Stars event set for Saturday, July 19, 2025, from Eastwood Field stadium in Niles, Ohio.

The names announced for the show apart from the Big Red Monster, include WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson, AEW stars MVP and Shelton Benjamin as well as other notable wrestling names such as Matt Riddle, Maria Kanellis and Isla Dawn.

Not only that but the WWE ID stars Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes are also announced for the show. The duo collectively known as Swipe Right have made NXT appearances. They currently hold the NEW tag team championships which they’ll be defending at the show.

The current Mayor of Knox County, Glenn ‘Kane’ Jacobs, has reduced his presence in the wrestling world since assuming office back in September 2018.

He was last seen on WWE TV during the 2022 SummerSlam PPV. The former World Champion made a surprise appearance to announce the show attendance and delivered his signature ring pyro before leaving.

During an interview earlier this year, Kane had talked about his WWE career in detail and told stories such as the time Vince McMahon pitched him the Isaac Yankem gimmick. You can check it out here.