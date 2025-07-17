Kane Believes Window For WWE Farewell Match Has Passed Him By

For decades, Glenn ‘Kane’ Jacobs dominated in the ring, but it’s been years since the Devil’s Favorite Demon competed. Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Jacobs was asked if he had any plans for a final farewell in the ring. While the idea may be tempting for some, the WWE Hall of Famer acknowledged that he may never receive a full send-off.

“[Laughs] I don’t know about that, man. Oh man. Brother, we were just talking about athleticism and movement and keeping up with the pace of people nowadays. That may have left me behind, guys.”

Kane last appeared in the ring during the 2021 Royal Rumble match, where he had a brief but solid showing in the bout won by former rival Edge. While some hope to see Kane back for one more match, it appears that fans have seen the last of the Big Red Machine.

Outside the ring, Jacobs serves as the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, and though he identifies as a Libertarian, he is in office as a member of the Republican party. With Jacobs’ political career taking center stage, appearances in wrestling, either in or out of the ring, are becoming a rarity.

Kane had a career most wrestlers can only dream of, including reigns as WWE, World Heavyweight, and ECW World Champion. While a proper send-off may not be in the cards, the Big Red Machine’s legacy will last forever.



