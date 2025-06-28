Karrion Kross Addresses Rumors of Him Refusing To Bump

Karrion Kross says he just laughs at the rumors about him and moves on.

The former NXT Champion has seen a growth in his popularity recently but his screentime on WWE TV has not increased in proportion. Many fans wondered if there was some backstage issue preventing him from being pushed, and recently, a rumor emerged that the wrestling star refuses to take ‘flat back bumps.’

The WWE star addressed these rumors during an interview with The National promoting Night of Champions. He claimed that this was the weakest story that has been fabricated about him in recent times. Karrion Kross then went on to reveal another rumor that he recently heard about himself:

“I thought out of all the crazy articles that are fabricated about me every week, that was the weakest. There was another wild one I saw last week that was even funnier. It said something like, ‘Karrion Kross is going to come to Monday Night Raw and he’s going to quit and do a shoot promo live, and then walk out.’ I thought that was a good one. But I don’t really respond to any of them. There’s a crazy one about me every week or two. You just kind of have to laugh.”

Latest backstage updates also indicate that the report about Karrion Kross refusing to take bumps is false and producers who have worked with the heavyweight star have denied the allegations.

It appears that the officials are also slowly accepting Kross’ popularity and incorporating him into their plans. The former Final Testament leader is scheduled to compete in his first PPV match since WrestleMania 40 at Night of Champions this Saturday, where he will face Sami Zayn.