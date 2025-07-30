Karrion Kross Addresses WWE Contract Status

WWE star Karrion Kross remained tight-lipped about his contract situation during a recent appearance on iHeart Radio’s Battleground Podcast, fueling ongoing speculation about his and Scarlett’s futures with the company.

When directly asked about reports suggesting neither he nor Scarlett had re-signed with WWE, Kross offered a carefully measured response.

“I don’t think I should talk about any of it right now but I am hoping that when the time is right everyone will know what’s going on including us,” he stated.”.

The cryptic nature of his comments becomes more intriguing when considered alongside his mention of a mysterious timeline.

“That all really depends on how things went out over the next 30 days. We’ll have to just see kind of what happens,” Kross explained when discussing his teased “world reveal” project.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his contractual status, Kross expressed unwavering commitment to delivering for fans.

“I have every intention of giving people what they want if I’m allowed to. And if I’m not, I’m still gonna find a way to give them what they want,” he declared, suggesting he has contingency plans regardless of how negotiations unfold.

The timing of these comments coincides with unprecedented fan support for the duo. Kross acknowledged the organic movement backing him and Scarlett, noting their merchandise has been selling out both online and at live events.

“We are finally being seen for what we can really do and people people haven’t even seen yet what we can really do,” he emphasized.

His careful word choice—particularly the phrase “if I’m allowed to”—hints at potential creative or contractual limitations that could influence future decisions.

With SummerSlam approaching and his memoir “Life is Fighting” dropping August 5th, the next month could prove pivotal for determining where Karrion Kross and Scarlett land in the wrestling landscape.