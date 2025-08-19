Karrion Kross Announced For First Post-WWE Match

The first official in-ring booking for Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux since their departure from WWE has been announced. The duo, now using their pre-WWE names, will be appearing for the independent promotion WrestlePro on Sunday, September 21st.

In an announcement on their social media, WrestlePro confirmed that Kross will compete at their “Killer Smokeshow” event in Rahway, New Jersey. This will be his first wrestling match since his WWE contract expired on August 10.

“WRESTLEPRO PRESENTS “KILLER SMOKESHOW” ON SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 21st,” the promotion announced. “Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are BACK! Kross & Scarlett will return to WrestlePro on Sunday September 21st! Killer Kross is scheduled to compete in action with an opponent TBD.”

This in-ring booking is the latest date to be added to Kross and Scarlett’s “Killer Smokeshow: Carnage Tour.” While the WrestlePro show is their first announced wrestling match, they have a full schedule of non-wrestling convention appearances and meet-and-greets lined up for the fall.

Their current tour dates include stops at Mad Monster Expo, Creep I.E. Aftermath, Silver Scream Con, Scaradise, New York Comic Con, and The Big Event EXS.