Karrion Kross Believes WWE Fans Have A “Starvation For Authenticity”

Karrion Kross recently shared his thoughts on what he believes modern WWE fans are looking for in performers.

This came up during his conversation with Ariel Helwani, following Kross’s notable involvement at WWE WrestleMania 41, where AJ Styles lost to Logan Paul after Kross’s interference was rejected, leading to a much-discussed promo from Kross.

Kross feels that today’s audience has a strong desire for genuine connection and realism from the superstars they watch, even within the world of sports entertainment. He believes this authenticity is crucial for truly engaging WWE fans.