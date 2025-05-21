Karrion Kross
Karrion Kross Believes WWE Fans Have A “Starvation For Authenticity”

by Andrew Ravens

Karrion Kross recently shared his thoughts on what he believes modern WWE fans are looking for in performers. 

This came up during his conversation with Ariel Helwani, following Kross’s notable involvement at WWE WrestleMania 41, where AJ Styles lost to Logan Paul after Kross’s interference was rejected, leading to a much-discussed promo from Kross.

Kross feels that today’s audience has a strong desire for genuine connection and realism from the superstars they watch, even within the world of sports entertainment. He believes this authenticity is crucial for truly engaging WWE fans.

“There’s a starvation for authenticity that the audience wants right now. I know it’s specifically from me, but I feel like it’s in general,” Kross explained. “People can feel like the difference between theatrics, which obviously are still appreciated, and then there’s a difference between somebody being real. That, I think, has always drawn people in.” His comments suggest that he aims to bring that sense of “being real” to his own performances to better connect with the WWE audience. This view likely influenced his “worked-shoot” promo style after WrestleMania.

