Karrion Kross Nearly Made A Major Change for a Very Good Cause

by Thomas Lowson

Karrion Kross has been impressing fans for months in WWE, and recently, the former NXT Champion revealed plans for a major change that he had wanted to make. In a candid moment during his May 21 appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Kross shared that he planned to change his look for a worthy cause.

“I actually almost shaved my head in December. I was going to donate my hair to a charity… for kids suffering from hair loss.”

Kross added that WWE supported the idea but wanted to tie it into a storyline, which ultimately didn’t materialize due to timing conflict, resulting in Kross making a change in a different way. Instead of donating his hair, Kross made a “good donation” of money and added that he continues to work with the organization privately.

Ironically, Kross’ hair has played a role in his on-screen character as a master-manipulator. Eagle-eyed fans have spotted that Kross often styles his hair to match whichever babyface he is trying to conver to the dark side. In 2024, Kross convinced The Miz to turn on R-Truth and in a heartbreaking moment, led to The New Day ending their lengthy friendship with Big E.

Today, Kross remains a star in WWE of growing popularity, with his shirt now available at events. It remains to be seen what is next for the ‘Devil’s Advocate.’

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

