Karrion Kross Clarifies Post-WrestleMania Promo: Not Disgruntled, Just Really Hungry

Following his talked-about “worked-shoot” promo after WWE WrestleMania 41, Karrion Kross has clarified his current mindset. The incident at WrestleMania saw AJ Styles lose to Logan Paul after Styles refused an offer from Kross to cheat on his behalf.

Kross’s intense promo afterwards left some WWE fans wondering if he was unhappy with his position in the company. Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Kross directly addressed these thoughts.

He made it clear that his strong words did not come from a place of unhappiness, but from a deep desire to achieve more and give WWE fans their money’s worth.