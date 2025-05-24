Karrion Kross Reveals Pitch to Revive WWE’s Corporate Ministry

Karrion Kross was once the leader of the Final Testament, but he once had plans to resurrect a much different faction. Speaking to 10 Count with Steve Fall, Kross revealed that he once wanted to bring back the Corporate Ministry.

“I had ideas about bringing back the Corporate Ministry. That was—that was one of my final ideas that I had. And I had a series of writers on board for that. They thought it was a very good idea.“

The Corporate Ministry came together in 1999 and was a merger of The Corporation, led by Vince and Shane McMahon, and The Undertaker’s Ministry of Darkness. Kross explained how he wanted to give his group a fresh twist by tapping onto some themes prevalent in today’s society.

“There’s always these conspiracy theories about esoteric businesses and stuff like that, and cults and like evil companies and stuff like that. I thought there would be a tasteful way to fictionalize that type of stuff.”

Kross recalled “a bunch of people” thinking that he’d be perfect in the role, so much so that there was talk about creating a podium an other props. While the idea had support, it didn’t go far enough to get the blessing from two names who would’ve been key.

“The only people that I had not gotten a blessing from to do it—because we weren’t that far down the road—would be like Taker and Vince.”

The Corporate Ministry came to an end in 1999, but remains an iconic memory for WWE fans. As for Kross, his growing popularity has led many to predict a bigger role on WWE TV moving forward.