Karrion Kross Expresses ‘Profound Disappointment’ Over WWE Contract

WWE superstar Karrion Kross has publicly voiced his frustration with the company’s handling of his contract renegotiation efforts, describing recent discussions as lacking substance and leaving him “profoundly disappointed.”

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kross revealed he initiated contact with WWE in early January to express interest in renegotiating his current deal. The former NXT Champion emphasized his commitment to the company, calling it “crazy” and “preposterous” for anyone to question his desire to remain with WWE.

Months of Silence

According to Kross, several months passed without any meaningful dialogue from WWE’s side despite his clear intentions to stay with the organization. “I’m not gonna beg, I’ve made it very clear,” Kross stated, highlighting his straightforward approach to the negotiations.

When a conversation finally occurred recently, Kross characterized it as brief and superficial. “The conversation made me really angry because I just didn’t feel like it was a real conversation,” he explained. “There wasn’t really anything discussed of any substance.”

A Question of Respect

Kross’s comments suggest deeper concerns about how WWE values his contributions to the roster. His use of the term “profoundly disappointed” rather than simply angry indicates this situation has affected him on a professional level beyond typical contract negotiations.

The timing of these revelations could prove significant as WWE continues to navigate roster management and talent retention in an increasingly competitive wrestling landscape. For Kross, who has established himself as a prominent figure on WWE programming, the lack of substantive engagement from company leadership appears to have struck a particularly discouraging note.

As his current contract situation remains unresolved, Kross’s public statements may signal either a negotiating tactic or genuine concern about his future with the sports entertainment giant.