Karrion Kross Names Hulk Hogan As Dream Match: ‘I Want to Kill Hulkamania’

Karrion Kross has always embraced his role as a dark and intense character, and now the Monday Night Raw Superstar is ready to take on an icon of wrestling. Speaking to a fan ahead of a recent WWE event, Kross was asked about his dream opponent.

“I think my dream opponent is Hulk Hogan. I want to kill Hulkamania.”

While Kross may be a heel on WWE TV, he has grown increasingly popular with fans, so much so that his merch is now available at WWE events. Given Hogan’s fall from grace, as seen during Raw’s debut on Netflix, a showdown between the two would likely have the majority of fans rooting for the former NXT Champion.

Known for playing mind games and drawing intense reactions from audiences, Kross thrives on creating buzz. While a match with Hogan seems unlikely, Kross is ready to take on the ‘Immortal’ icon should the opportunity arise.