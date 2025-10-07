Karrion Kross Reveals Weird Backstage Interaction After Famous WrestleMania Promo

Karrion Kross has revealed a weird talent relations interaction in WWE.

The former WWE star and his wife, Scarlett, recently had an interview with Chris Van Vliet. They talked about things such as their contract negotiations before leaving the company, working with Final Testament and more.

During the interview, the former NXT champion also discussed the infamous worked-shoot promo that went viral around the WrestleMania 41 weekend.

Karrion Kross just cut one of the most insane promos I have ever heard this is must watch absolutely insane @realKILLERkross pic.twitter.com/6D57WQmRLw — Tyler – Fan Account (@Taboy225) April 21, 2025

Kross revealed some previously unknown details about how the people within the company reacted to the promo, mentioning that someone from talent relations reached out to him the night after:

“I get a phone call from somebody in talent relations, and he says, ‘Creative is not happy. There’s heat. They’re pissed.’ I was like, Well, I apologize about that. Let me go take care of that right now. I have a great relationship with them. They’re right across the hall. He’s like uh, I said, ‘No, no, dude, this is my fault. Let me take care of it. No problem.’”

What’s Going On?: Karrion Kross

Not wanting to be on bad terms with the creative, Karrion Kross talked to writers in person. Things got weird, however, when the writers denied being mad about the whole thing and the wrestling star eventually learned that it was Triple H who was unhappy:

“I go across the hall. I speak to some of the writers, explain everything. They’re like, ‘We have no idea what you’re talking about. We haven’t talked to that guy in two weeks.’ Some of them didn’t even see it. So I was like, What’s going on here? So I walk around the building and just looking at everything, everyone’s saying, Hello, everything feels fine. I call him back, no answer. The next day, no answer. I think it was like the third day he finally picked up. He’s like, ‘Yeah, I shouldn’t have said it that way. I apologize; it was actually Hunter.’ “

Karrion Kross revealed that the person never spoke to Triple H to clear his standing. The former champion did eventually get to talk to the WWE Executive and cleared the air on the viral promo. According to Kross, The Game understood where he was coming from and was cool about the whole thing.