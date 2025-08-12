Karrion Kross Reveals Failed WWE Pitch For ‘Judgment’ Faction

Karrion Kross has revealed one of his WWE pitches that never came to fruition.

The now former WWE star discussed his departure from the company in a lengthy video earlier this week. He talked about things such as his interaction with Triple H after his WrestleMania promo, how being a good soldier in the promotion can backfire, and more.

During the talk, Kross also revealed some of the pitches he made to creatives that never went anywhere. He first revealed the inspiration behind one of his shirts:

“I’ll tell you a crazy story about this shirt. Do you know the lore? So big Metallica fan. I came up with sort of a design that was based off of Injustice For All. So we had Scarlet on the shirt, blind folded. The whole concept was judgment. There’s the judgment quote on the back.”

Karrion Kross Wanted A Faction

The white shirt currently on sale on the WWE shop reads ‘Faith for the Fallen’ in front and ‘Nothing we do is unjust, all are guilty and hand of time decides the judgment’ in the back alongside a logo.

Karrion Kross revealed the significance of these words, saying that he was pitching a faction based on the idea of judgment, before the Judgment Day was a thing in the company:

“So, before Judgment Day was the thing I was pitching a group and a faction based on targeting people who have done bad things throughout their life. And the predication was basically on judgment. And the quote on the back of that shirt was going to be the thing we were all going to say. So it just became a shirt, but it’s still one of my favorites. And there’s an original one in black as well. So you have a special one there.”

Kross did lead a faction in WWE later on. Featuring Authors of Pain (AOP) and Paul Ellering, the group was called The Final Testament and they even wrestled against Bobby Lashley’s The Pride at WrestleMania XL.

The group didn’t last for long, however, and it was disbanded after AOP and Ellering were released from their WWE contracts.