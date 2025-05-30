Karrion Kross On Logan Paul: ‘It’s About the System, Not You’

Logan Paul’s rapid rise in WWE has been met with criticism by many, and now Karrion Kross has explained his own disdain for the former U.S. Champion. In a video shared to X, Kross reflected on Paul’s role in WWE, including Paul’s belief that some have a problem with his position.

“It’s been brought to my attention that somebody in WWE thinks that his peers have a problem with his position in the company. He still doesn’t get it. No one has a problem with his position.”

Kross explained that the real issue isn’t Logan himself, but a systemic shift in the business model, a shift that has left many trying to catch up. While there was a time when wrestlers were told that dedication, in-ring mastery, and character development would eventually earn them, that no longer seems to be the case according to Kross.

“The problem is that for some people who have put 20, even 30 years in, they were told that there was a certain skill set they had to acquire. Putting time in was going to equate to very particular opportunities. This person who believes that everyone has a problem with him—it’s not about him. Anyone could be him.”

Kross explained that he holds a deep respect for wrestling and the talents that have come before him. That is why he is so furious that being a talented wrestler is now taking a back foot in terms of guaranteeing success, behind being marketable.

“If people were told when they went to professional wrestling schools that they had to build a brand outside of the company in order to position themselves better, that’s exactly what they would have done. Professional wrestlers, in my opinion, have the strongest and greatest work ethic in the world. And if someone had told them that this is what they had to do, they would have done it.”

Kross avoided mentioning Paul by name, but explained that he doesn’t reject the Maverick outright. On the contrary, Kross acknowledged that Paul has gamed the system to guarantee success without making the sacrifices others have had to make.

“I don’t dislike that person. I think that person’s great. I’ve been on record saying that. They’re very cunning.”

Rather than lashing out, Kross delivered a nuanced reflection on an evolving industry, one that Paul is eager to take advantage of. While traditional wrestlers spend decades working hard to reach just a fraction of the heights Paul has reached, the Maverick continues to use his social media mainstream appeal to further his own career.