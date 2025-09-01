Karrion Kross On His WWE Departure: “I Would Never Work Somebody Like That”

The circumstances surrounding the recent departure of KarrionKross and Scarlett from WWE have been a major topic of conversation, with many fans speculating that the situation could be an elaborate storyline. In a new interview, Kross directly addressed the “work” speculation, stating that it is not something he would ever do to the fans. His wife, Scarlett, added that even their co-workers in WWE believed their exit was legitimate.

Speaking to Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, Kross was asked where he thinks things stand with the fans in terms of his departure being a work. He made it clear that he would not be a part of an angle that involved him losing his job. “There are hundreds of people who have been coming to the table, a lot of them angry because they were hoping it was a work and there would be a payoff. I would never work somebody like that,” he said. “To me, it’s not in good taste. Running an angle where you lose your job and upset people is not something I would do. I understand why people thought it was going to be a work, they were hoping it was going to be a work.”

The fan speculation was fueled by the nature of Kross’s on-screen character, his television time leading up to his departure, and WWE’s own history of blurring the lines of reality, such as with the recent Seth Rollins “injury” angle before SummerSlam. The belief that it could be a work was not just limited to the fans, as Scarlett revealed that their colleagues in the WWE locker room were also in the dark about the situation.

Scarlett noted that their co-workers believed the departure was real, and Kross even showed a text message from a colleague to back up this. The couple explained that they remained quiet about the situation initially in the hopes that WWE would “recover the situation.”

Kross and Scarlett officially became free agents after their WWE contracts expired on August 10. They have since begun announcing a series of convention appearances and in-ring bookings on the independent circuit for their “Killer Smokeshow: Carnage Tour.”