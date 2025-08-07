I Hope: Karrion Kross Unsure About WWE Future

Karrion Kross says don’t believe everything you read on the internet.

Rumors have been swirling around about the WWE status of the former NXT Champion. With his current WWE contract set to expire this month, people have been trying to figure out what’s the next move for the heavyweight star.

In a new interview with Joey Karni, Karrion Kross was asked if we’ll see him and his wife Scarlett on Raw again. The WWE star said that he hopes to continue making appearances, though he also warned fans not to believe everything they read:

“I hope so. I see things being written online right now, specifically today. A lot of what I read is not true. I hate to disappoint people but I don’t want to bullsh*t. I hope we do come back.”

Karrion Kross confirms what you're reading today is NOT true.@realKILLERkross and I talked today, 8/7/25.

His book, Life is Fighting is out now.

Full chat drops tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/wq0D5mQseS — Joey Karni (@theanglejoey) August 7, 2025

Karrion Kross was last seen on WWE programming at SummerSlam night 1, where he wrestled and lost to Sami Zayn. It was reported that his subsequent Raw appearance was cancelled in light of his contract status.

The former champion has since been offered a new deal by the company, but there has been no confirmation of the offer being signed.

