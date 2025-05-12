Karrion Kross Reveals Podcast Plans, Teases Subject

Karrion Kross has been making waves in WWE in recent months, and now the former NXT Champion is stepping into the podcasting ring. Taking to X, Kross shared that he plans to launch his own podcast, and has been putting a team together since January.

“I’ve been asked to do a podcast for a very long time, probably a few years. I really didn’t have a subject matter that I thought I would be able to continually do, and it would feel authentic. Now I finally found one and there will be more information on that.”

Kross didn’t share specific details about the podcast’s content or launch date but his excitement was visible. The Raw Superstar was also grateful and shared his thanks “to everybody who pushed me to do this. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Several wrestlers have hosted podcasts over the years including the New Day, Alexa Bliss, and Corey Graves to name just a few. Stay tuned for the latest on Kross’ podcast as WWE’s devil’s advocate is ready to spread his message with the fans.