Karrion Kross Says Fans Will Know His Future ‘Very Soon’

Karrion Kross is not saying anything about his future yet, but promising that fans will know all about it very soon.

The WWE status of the former NXT Champion has been one of the biggest topics of speculation among fans in recent weeks. With reports of his current deal expiring soon, a lot of people have been wondering if the SummerSlam loss to Sami Zayn was his last appearance for the company.

During his interview with The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast on Thursday, Karrion Kross confirmed that he was still under contract. The 40-year-old told fans that the only way they’re gonna get the real scoop is through him:

“I’m still under contract. I saw a bunch of stuff online today—what is today? Thursday? I don’t know when you’re putting this up, but today’s Thursday. I saw a bunch of stuff online today. I don’t know where it’s coming from, and I don’t care to speak to any of it. But I mean, all I can tell you is the only way you’re going to get the real story is when you get it from me. That’s all I can tell you.”

They’re Gonna Know: Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross also promised fans that they won’t have to wait long to know what the future holds for him, and everything will become clear very soon:

“I can’t really speak to any of the legitimacy of anything that is being recently reported, but I’ll tell you right now, everyone’s going to know exactly what’s going on very soon. They’re gonna know.”

Fightful Select reports that Kross’ WWE contract ends on August 10. If true, that should be the date when we get a concrete answer about his future with the company