Karrion Kross Reacts To Triple H Downplaying His Popularity

Karrion Kross is not holding back anymore.

The fans have been demanding a more prominent spot for the former NXT Champion for months, but the company has continued to mostly ignore his popularity.

This partiality was on display once again when Triple H appeared on the SummerSlam post-show. The fans were chanting for Kross, but the WWE Chief Content Officer played it off as the chants for the returning Brock Lesnar.

The former NXT star reacted to Triple H’s actions on Twitter. He replied to the video of the incident writing that fans are the one who write the truth:

“Unreal. They write the scripts… But the fans write the truth. Thank you, Tick tock.”

Karrion Kross went up against Sami Zayn during SummerSlam night 1 on Saturday. The former TNA star, however, ended up losing the bout. This decision was criticized by many, including former WWE star Matt Morgan.

It’s believed that the 40-year-old’s contract with the company is set to expire sometimes this month and he could become a free agent if he chooses.

With Kross losing the SummerSlam match and now targeting Triple H, it seems more likely that he will be leaving the promotion instead of sticking around with a new deal.