Karrion Kross On We Want Kross Chans: Don’t Ignore The Crowd

Karrion Kross is officially a free agent but that hasn’t stopped the WWE Universe from chanting his name at events. During the August 15 episode of WWE SmackDown, chants of ‘We Want Kross’ were heard during Sami Zayn’s opening promo aimed at Solo Sikoa.

On August 18, Kross posted a video on Instagram, speaking about the chants. He emphasized that fan reactions should never be brushed aside in wrestling.

“Can’t ignore the crowd in this business. I mean, you can try it. It’s not going to be good in the end. You don’t want to make your audience feel like they’re not a part of this. “You can’t tell them that they’re a part of this and that they’re the universe and they’re so heavily involved in every aspect of it. And then, like on a whim, tell them, you know, certain subsections of them don’t matter. We can’t do that. That pisses people off. It turns people away.”

Kross recalled a conversation with R-Truth which took place as WWE travelled back from Saudi Arabia. Truth explained that while Kross hadn’t held gold on the main roster, having the fans behind him was just as valuable.

“He said to me, ‘You know, you haven’t won any titles on main roster, but the one title that you have right now that you will have for the rest of your life as a moment in time is the title that the people gave you when they chose you.’ And that’s f***ing real.”

This support from fans ultimately didn’t result in WWE reaching a new deal with Kross or Scarlett, both of whom left WWE on August 10. Wherever he ends up—WWE, AEW, or elsewhere—it’s clear that fans haven’t forgotten Karrion Kross.