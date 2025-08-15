Karrion Kross Responds To Fan Chants During WWE SmackDown

Former WWE superstar Karrion Kross has responded to the fans who chanted his name during the opening segment of last night’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The newly minted free agent made it clear that he heard their support.

During the in-ring confrontation between Sami Zayn and the United States Champion, Solo Sikoa, audible chants of “We want Kross” could be heard from the live crowd in Montreal. The chants quickly became a topic of discussion online.

Kross himself took to his social media shortly after the segment to respond to the fans who are still showing their support for him even after his departure from the company. In a simple but direct post, he wrote, “I hear you.”

The chants and Kross’s response come just days after his WWE contract officially expired on August 10. The situation surrounding his exit has been a major story, with many fans speculating that it could be an elaborate storyline. However, in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Kross insisted the situation is real.

“I’m not trying to turn this into a game. It’s not a game for me, it’s my life,” Kross said. He confirmed that while he still wants to be with WWE and is open to talking, he is officially a free agent.

The continued fan support for Kross comes as he and Scarlett are beginning to fill up their schedule for the fall. They are now accepting independent bookings and have been announced for several major conventions, including The Big Event EXS in New York on November 15. Whether the “We want Kross” chants will influence WWE to resume negotiations remains to be seen.