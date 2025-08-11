Karrion Kross Tells All On WrestleMania Promo, Backstage Response

Karrion Kross is no longer with WWE as he and the promotion failed to come to terms over a new contract. Kross’ exit comes mere months after his captivating promo following a match at WrestleMania 41.

The promo in question instantly had fans talking and reports sprang out about backstage reactions and so-called heat. Appearing on his YouTube channel, Kross made clear that what he had to say did not get him in trouble.

“They’re like ‘That was amazing.’ I said ‘Thank you, are we good?’ And he [Triple H] said ‘We are very good! That is nuts. That’s the guy!”

Kross’ promo, in which he discussed creative frustrations, had fans wondering if he had ‘gone into business for himself.’ It appears that those within WWE were similarly unsure as Kross felt the need to make things clear.

“I said before I left ‘Guys, please make sure everybody knows this was a work. Let them know I’m not actually mad, I love it here.’ I’m just doing my job. I have to create compelling things for the audience to believe.”

Despite his words taking the wrestling world by storm, this didn’t lead Kross to a bigger role in WWE or championship gold. Whatever Kross has to say next, it will take place beyond the scope of a WWE camera.