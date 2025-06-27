Rumor Killer On Karrion Kross’ Backstage Behavior

A rumor killer on Karrion Kross.

The former NXT Champion has seen an increase in popularity following his viral worked shoot promo after WrestleMania 41. He has been receiving some of the biggest pops from the crowd since then, and fans online have also praised his recent work despite not getting much screen time.

The company however, does not seem to have a long-term plan for the 39-year-old, despite fans demanding more for him. A lot of people wondered if there was some backstage issue that was stopping the officials from pushing the heavyweight star. Recently, a rumor picked up that Karrion refuses to bump in his matches.

This was wild. Karrion Kross mixing promo with his real feelings.



Goldberg told him to be a good soldier, and being a good soldier got his time cut, and gets your great ideas shot down because they only want good ideas. pic.twitter.com/jbPQViba71 — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 21, 2025

Rumor Killer On Karrion Kross

Fightful Select provided an update on the matter and noted that producers who have worked with Korrion Kross have confirmed that the rumor is false:

“Regarding the online discussion of Karrion Kross not bumping that picked up steam, Fightful spoke to multiple people who produced matches of his and they claimed that has never been an issue they’ve encountered.”

The WWE creative under Triple H is known for planning things months in advance, and it’s been claimed that The Game does not like fans hijacking creative. So it’s more likely that the company is taking their time factoring Kross into their plans.

The former Final Testament leader has been booked for his first PPV appearance since WrestleMania 40 at Night of Champions this Saturday. He’ll be going up against Sami Zayn at the show and it’s likely that we’ll see him being featured more prominently on TV after this event.