Karrion Kross and Scarlett at SummerSlam. Photo: WWE.com
Latest On Karrion Kross & Scarlett Post-WWE, Indie Role

by Thomas Lowson

Karrion Kross and Scarlett are asking for top-tier rates on the independent wrestling scene following their WWE departure, it has been claimed. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, someone involved in indie wrestling mentioned the couple is charing a “very high price tag” for their services.

While no figure was given in the report, this reported price tag reflects that the star power the pair would bring to an event. The source added that after their conversation with Kross and Scarlett “they weren’t buying any of this regarding the WWE departure.”

Many have been skeptical about whether Kross and Scarlett have actually left WWE, though Kross has claimed this is not a ‘work.’ Given recent circumstances, including Seth Rollins’ fake injury, it’s not difficult to see why some fans aren’t exactly trusting what Kross is claiming.

The couple’s next confirmed appearance is at The Big Event NY’s “EXS Entertainment x Sports Expo” on November 15. It remains to be seen what’s next for the pair, but they’re certainly not afraid to charge big for their services.

