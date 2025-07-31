Grassroots Movement Fuels Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s WWE Momentum

The fan-led grassroots movement supporting Karrion Kross and Scarlett shows no sign of slowing down, as the pair continue to be success stories in WWE’s merchandise. As Kross merch continues to sell out at live events and online, fans continue to hope this success translates to a greater role on-screen.

The organic nature of the support hasn’t gone unnoticed. During a recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Kross expressed heartfelt appreciation for the growing momentum behind him and Scarlett.

“We’re very honored and we feel very lucky to be seen because we are standing next to so much talent, so many different extraordinary people. We’re standing right next to them — and to be seen as unique and different, and to stand out among those people.”

The ongoing merchandise shortage has become a talking point among fans, with t-shirts reportedly backordered until late July and early August. With Kross merch proving to be in high demand and harder to come by, this has only furthered the fervor of support behind the former NXT Champion.

Though questions remain about Kross and Scarlett’s future in WWE, this support bodes well for whatever comes next. Kross believes this is only the beginning, emphasizing that fans haven’t yet seen the full scope of what he and Scarlett can deliver.

“We are finally being seen for what we can really do — and people haven’t even seen yet what we can really do. It’s been a while.”

Kross can’t help but be humbled by the fan response he’s received. Four years after both he and Scarlett were released and three years after being rehired under Paul Levesque, Kross is appreciating every last moment he can to entertain fans.

“It’s just very humbling, but also it’s very motivating. It’s very invigorating — and we just want to give more.”

With a SummerSlam match looming and his memoir not far behind, Karrion Kross is taking wrestling by storm in and out of the ring. This phenomenon underscores a broader shift in how wrestling success is measured, now not solely with title reigns, but with the connection made with fans.