Karrion Kross Broke His Own Rule For Scarlett Romance

Karrion Kross is shedding light on how his relationship with Scarlett came about, and how the former NXT Champion broke his own rule in the name of love. Speaking on the Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, Kross recalled seeing his future wife for the first time.

“I met her at a wrestling show and it was one of those types of things where you lock eyes with a woman and you know that something could happen.”

Kross instantly felt pulled to Scarlett, despite his rule forbidding work-based relationships. At the time, Kross told himself that mixing his professional and romantic lives wouldn’t end well.

“I always had a policy — I absolutely do not want to intermingle with anybody at work… I never really messed around with people at work.”

Kross and Scarlett tried to keep their distance, but fate had other plans. After being put together by Konnan during events in Mexico, sparks began to fly.

“It wasn’t long after that we were dating. The cool part about it was her and I became very good friends before we started dating.”

Kross and Scarlett got engaged in 2021 and would marry atop an Alaskan glacier in April the following year. While questions remain as to what’s next for the pair post-WWE, their bond remains stronger than ever.



