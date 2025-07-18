Karrion Kross Tells All On Kissing Scarlett

Karrion Kross and Scarlett have been able to travel the world as WWE Superstars, and one of the couple’s recent viral moments wasn’t planned for the show. During a recent episode of WWE Raw in Providence, Rhode Island, Kross ended his promo segment by locking lips with his wife for an over-the-top smooch.

During a recent interview with 10 Count Media, Kross revealed that the passionate kiss he and Scarlett shared during a live episode of Monday Night Raw in Providence was completely improvised.

“Her and I play ribs on each other all the time,” Kross explained. “That one was just more obvious than the other ones that we’ve done live.”

Kross took his wife by surprise as neither are big into public displays of affection. For the pair, such displays remind them of waiting for kisses to finish and for the action to start on WWE TV.

“Her and I being wrestling fans, neither of us ever tuned in to watch wrestling to watch people make out. It’s kind of obnoxious, which is why we’ve always kind of stayed away from kissing on camera.”

Kross was surprised by the overwhelmingly positive crowd response. Despite both he and Scarlett being classed as heels, they got a bigger reaction than some of wrestling’s dastardly duos.

“I was surprised people cheered that, ’cause normally, people—you know, like if you were to see other couples in the past, Edge and Lita—no one was cheering that.”

Kross’ popularity is proving impossible to deny, though many fans are awaiting a big push for the popular Superstar. In the meantime, Kross will continue to take fans (and his wife) by surprise both on and off TV.



