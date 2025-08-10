Latest On Karrion Kross & Scarlett As WWE Deals Near End

A new twist has suggested that the Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s careers in WWE have come to an end. On WWE.com, the pair’s profiles have been moved to the Alumni section, mere hours before their deals reportedly expire at midnight on August 10, 2025.

WWE has often moved talent to the Alumni section as a sign that they will be leaving the company in the near future. These latest moves come after speculation and reports that neither had signed new deals despite their current contracts coming to an end.

Kross reportedly received a new contract offer, but this move on WWE.com suggests that neither he nor his wife have re-signed. Fans will soon learn of what the future holds for the pair, according to the two-time former NXT Champion.

2025 has seen a growing wealth of support behind Kross and Scarlett, as fans have appreciated that he has tried to make the most out of his opportunities. Whether it’s on-screen or on his social media, Kross has kept fans engaged, though this hasn’t led to gold for him on WWE Raw.

With hours to go before their deals reportedly expire, Kross and Scarlett could still re-sign. But if this move on WWE.com is an indicator, the pair may soon be saying goodbye to WWE for the second time in four years.