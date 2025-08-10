Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s WWE Raw Appearance Cancelled Last-Minute Before Contract Expiration

Karrion Kross and Scarlett have officially parted ways with WWE after their contracts expired, with both wrestlers’ profiles now moved to the Alumni section of the company website. According to a new report from Fightful Select, the departure took an unexpected turn when WWE sources revealed that Kross and Scarlett were originally scheduled to travel to Monday Night Raw this past week. However, the company changed their travel plans at the last minute, and neither talent appeared at the show.

While clips of Kross’ recent match with Sami Zayn did air during Raw, a significant storyline element was left unresolved. Kross had previously agreed to a stipulation that would require him to publicly admit he was wrong about Zayn if he lost their match. Despite losing the bout, no mention was made of Kross fulfilling this stipulation during Monday’s broadcast.

The last-minute travel cancellation raises questions about the circumstances surrounding their WWE departure and whether there were behind-the-scenes complications in their final days with the company. The unresolved storyline with Zayn adds another layer to what appears to be an abrupt ending to both wrestlers’ WWE tenures.

Kross, who had multiple runs with the company including a stint as NXT Champion, and Scarlett, who served as his manager and had her own in-ring appearances, now join the growing list of talent departures from WWE in recent months.

The wrestling community will be watching to see where both talents land next, as their departure leaves several storylines incomplete and questions about their WWE exit unanswered.