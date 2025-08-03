Karrion Kross SummerSlam Loss Criticised By Ex-WWE Star

A former WWE star has criticised the company for its SummerSlam decisions.

Night 1 of the latest WWE PLE featured many unexpected developments, including Seth Rollins’ Money In the Bank cash-in. The one result that fans questioned the most, however, was Karrion Kross’ loss to Sami Zayn.

The former TNA star has seen a rise in popularity in recent times despite the company giving him limited TV time. Many believed that Kross deserved the victory in this rubber match between the two wrestling veterans.

Retired wrestling personality Matt Morgan seems to agree with the sentiment of the fans. He sent out a tweet after the show, claiming that he doesn’t understand the company’s decision not to support a self-made man like Karrion Kross:

“I say this as a huge Sammy Fan. I don’t understand how #WWE continues to beat THE SELF MADE MAN, @realKILLERkross! You can hear it when the most beloved babyface in the company pinned him! The fans were not feeling it. No disrespect to Sammy.”

I say this as a huge Sammy Fan. I don’t understand how #WWE continues to beat THE SELF MADE MAN, @realKILLERkross ! You can hear it when the most beloved babyface in the company pinned him! The fans were not feeling it. No disrespect to Sammy.

Secondly don’t put @Jade_Cargill… — Matt Morgan (@BPmattmorgan) August 3, 2025

Morgan also called out the company on the decision of Tiffany Stratton retaining the Women’s title over Jade Cargill. The former WWE star claimed that Stratton has done nothing to grow the title, and objected to the finish of the match.

The ending of the Women’s title match at SummerSlam saw Jade Cargill hitting her finisher, only for Stratton to use the ropes to break the pin. The defending champion then hit the PME to retain her title.