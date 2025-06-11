The Art of Wrestling Storytelling: How Karrion Kross Creates Impact in Seconds

Professional wrestling storytelling has evolved beyond lengthy promos and main event matches, and Karrion Kross has mastered the art of creating intrigue with minimal screen time. Speaking on iHeart Radio’s Battleground Podcast with host Battle from 95.7 Big FM, Kross revealed his systematic approach to maximizing every second of television exposure.

“I may only be in the background for 5 seconds but I’m going to make sure that I’m doing something meaningful in those 5 seconds,” Kross explained during his appearance on the wrestling podcast.

His method involves deliberate choices in wardrobe, positioning, and subtle visual cues that wrestling fans have dubbed “Easter eggs.” Whether copying other wrestlers’ hairstyles or wearing specific t-shirts, every detail serves a narrative purpose.

“You know New Day may be having a conversation and I may be about 30 feet away what am I doing am I just standing there? Perhaps I’m wearing a New Day shirt or I’m wearing somebody else’s shirt or you know my hair or my outfit.”

The Battleground hosts noted how fans actively search for these hidden messages, with Kross confirming this attention to detail is entirely intentional. His goal is creating what he calls “thought pieces” for the audience.

“Create thought pieces for people something to think about is he foreshadowing is he manipulating is he telling the truth is he telling half the truth these are the things that I’m that I’m trying to incorporate with what I’m given.”

Kross’s philosophy extends beyond personal advancement to respect for the audience’s investment. He emphasized that performers cannot take viewers for granted, regardless of their role’s prominence.

“I’m basically trying to squeeze blood from a stone,” Kross told Battle, describing his approach to limited opportunities.

This methodical approach has transformed Kross into what fans call a “walking Easter egg,” proving that creative storytelling can thrive within any constraints.