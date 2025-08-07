Karrion Kross Reportedly Receives New WWE Contract Offer

WWE superstar Karrion Kross has reportedly been offered a new contract by the company, according to Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer clarified the evolving situation surrounding Kross’s contract status:

“I was told the story about him not being signed to a contract, I heard that is legit, but that he did get an offer,” Meltzer explained. “Maybe when the story that he didn’t get an offer was written it was accurate, but I was told he’s gotten an offer and I don’t expect him going anywhere.”

The situation draws parallels to R-Truth’s recent contract storyline, which successfully blurred the lines between reality and entertainment. Meltzer suggested WWE might be employing similar tactics with Kross, noting how the R-Truth angle performed well and could serve as a template for future contract-related storylines.

However, Meltzer warned about potential consequences of such strategies.

“The amount of distrust that will be there six months from now is gonna be pretty damn high,” he cautioned, suggesting that repeatedly using real contract situations for entertainment purposes could impact fan and media credibility.

Kross, who returned to WWE in 2022 after a brief departure, has been a prominent figure on the main roster. The former NXT Champion’s contract situation had generated speculation among wrestling fans, particularly given WWE’s recent pattern of roster adjustments.

Despite his contract coming down to the wire, Kross has high-placed allies within the company. He’s been a longtime ‘Triple H guy’ and has a big supporter in Paul Heyman. During Heyman’s recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, the WWE creative mind compared Kross’s organic fan support to legendary figures like Steve Austin, Daniel Bryan, and CM Punk, noting “the audience itself is making him a star.”