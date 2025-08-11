Karrion Kross On WWE Creative: A Good Soldier Gets Their Time Cut

Karrion Kross has openly criticized WWE’s creative process, voicing his frustrations with how management handles talent input and on-screen opportunities. Kross, alongside his wife Scarlett, both left WWE on August 10, 2025, after they and WWE failed to come to terms over a new deal.

According to Kross, being a “good soldier” in WWE—someone who follows direction without pushback—can easily backfire. Instead of being rewarded for being reliable, a ‘good soldier’ like Kross instead sees their TV time reduced or their ideas shelved.

Kross’s remarks highlight a common frustration among WWE talent: the struggle to have creative contributions taken seriously in a tightly controlled environment. While WWE has allowed for more creative freedom since the exit of Vince McMahon, many talents on the massive roster continue to struggle o find a regular spot on programming.

Kross earned high praise from fans for taking the initiative and expanding his character online through his own creative ideas. Despite this abundance of creativity, as well as fan support, this didn’t lead to many significant wins or any championship gold on the main roster.

While Kross and Scarlett are gone from WWE, they now have the chance to explore their creative ideas more than ever.